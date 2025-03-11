Weigel Broadcasting Taps Harmonic for Cloud-Based Playout-to-Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that Weigel Broadcasting has deployed Harmonic's VOS Media Software, which offers playout-to-delivery capabilities, including ATSC 1.0 centralcasting, that are producing significant cost savings and greater efficiency for Weigel.

"As we continue to grow the number of stations we own and operate, we wanted a scalable, software-driven approach — not more racks of hardware," said Kyle Walker, vice president of technology at Weigel Broadcasting. "With Harmonic's end-to-end playout-to-delivery solution, we can easily add new stations by scaling compute power rather than piecing together stand-alone appliances. This has streamlined our workflows, increased efficiency and given us the flexibility for expansion without the complexities of a traditional broadcast infrastructure."

Harmonic's VOS Media Software improves cost efficiencies for Weigel with a fully software-based, end-to-end workflow for ingest, centralcasting, advanced playout and branding, encoding, transcoding, statistical multiplexing and distribution, the companies reported.

A built-in user interface enables seamless playlist monitoring and automated channel delivery via the web without requiring a complex automation system. Designed to scale, VOS Media Software empowers Weigel to expand its station lineup at any time, depending on data center capacity. Weigel can also enhance its broadcast channels by leveraging advanced capabilities on VOS Media Software, such as delay-line, PSIP fetch, Nielsen watermarking, Dolby upmix and AI captioning integration, they reported.

"By adopting our cloud-native VOS Media Software, Weigel is at the forefront of innovation as one of the first broadcasters utilizing a next-generation playout-to-delivery solution," said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. "With advanced capabilities and support for ATSC, OTT and split signal all on one platform, Weigel is leveraging VOS Media Software to streamline operations and future-proof its video delivery."

Harmonic will demonstrate its innovative cloud solutions at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in Las Vegas at booth W2821. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com .