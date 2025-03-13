Harmonic to Showcase New Origin Capabilities for VOS at 2025 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic says it has reached a “breakthrough” in video streaming innovation with the launch of new origin capabilities through Harmonic’s VOS family and XOS Advanced Media Processor. The new origin advancements will be showcased in the Harmonic booth at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Harmonic’s new origin capabilities combine cloud and on-premises storage by leveraging VOS360 Media SaaS and VOS Media Software. This hybrid approach taps into the efficiency and elasticity of the cloud for less frequently accessed content while using on-premises storage for fresh video assets, the company said. Older content, including nPVR assets, is automatically moved to cloud storage.

(Also: Harmonic To Feature Hybrid Cloud, On-Premises Media Solutions At 2025 NAB Show)

The cloud-native solution is easy to configure, as it utilizes the same intuitive UI for all media processing capabilities. Service providers can efficiently scale storage based on demand by utilizing on-premises infrastructure for fixed workloads and leveraging cloud scalability for large asset repositories. This balanced strategy improves flexibility and reduces cloud storage costs.

Harmonic is also introducing live and time-shift origin capabilities within its XOS Advanced Media Processor. By collapsing the origin functionality into the XOS Media Processor, Harmonic enables broadcasters to stream live content directly to CDNs using a single appliance, minimizing operational complexity and reducing hardware costs. The plug-and-play solution is ideal for live and time-shift content, providing users with an easy-to-deploy, cost-effective option.

“We’re redefining what’s possible with a streaming solution that combines everything from playout to compression, origin and delivery,” said Gil Rudge, senior vice president, products and Americas sales, video business at Harmonic. “Optimizing origin functionality and associated storage costs is a considerable challenge for service providers and broadcasters. With our latest innovation, we are enabling customers to deploy their streaming services efficiently and profitably — an essential advantage in today’s competitive environment.”

Harmonic will demonstrate its new origin capabilities at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9, in booth W2821.