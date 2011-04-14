Harmonic rolls out new Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter

Harmonic has introduced the Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter, a new multichannel media server with integrated low-cost storage and support for Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability.

Designed for the needs of local and regional broadcast stations, as well as remote playout facilities, MediaCenter delivers value for operations requiring from four to 12 channels in a single video server configuration.

The MediaCenter system unit includes up to 16TB (more than 600 hours at 50Mb/s) of integrated SATA storage and supports 600Mb/s of real-time channel bandwidth — enough for 12 channels of multiformat record and play for material at 50Mb/s. The system operates with all Spectrum-compatible software applications and supports up to six externally connected Spectrum MediaPort I/O modules for real-time ingest and playout of video and audio content.



See Omneon at 2011 NAB Show booth SL2005.