Harmonic Launches ProMedia Multiscreen Software



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic this week announced ProMedia software for optimizing live and file-based multiscreen video production and processing. The ProMedia software performs a broad range of functions, including transcoding, packaging, and origination to enable high-quality video creation and delivery of live streaming, live-to-VOD, and VOD services to TVs, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other IP-connected devices. ProMedia is also an ideal solution for content creation in file-based workflows such as tapeless production environments.



ProMedia software is also integrated with leading digital rights management systems, asset management systems, and content distribution networks, in addition to other Harmonic products including encoders, receivers, playout servers, and storage.



The ProMedia family leverages Harmonic’s H.264 video codec IP used in its Electra encoders. The line includes four versions: ProMedia Live for real-time video processing and transcoding; ProMedia Carbon powered by Rhozet; ProMedia Package carrier-grade adaptive streaming preparation system; and ProMedia Origin, an HTTP and RTMP streaming video server.



Control and management can be handled by Harmonic NMX Digital Service Manager or a Web-based GUI for real-time services. Harmonic is offering server-based hardware appliances to host the various ProMedia software applications. The first customer shipments are expected to begin in August.



