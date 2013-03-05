Harmonic Launches Cloud-Based Professional Video Transcoding Service

SAN JOSE, CALIF. —Harmonic has launched a cloud-based transcoding service for professional broadcast applications.



ProMedia Carbon MP, powered by the Harmonic Rhozet technology, enables content creators, service providers and media professionals to convert video content to standard media formats.



ProMedia Carbon MP enables users to transcode file-based video content in the cloud on an hourly basis, or users can also access the transcoding engine via an XML API to deploy scalable, cloud-based transcoding workflows. The user interface and flexible API facilitate critical video operations, including SD/HD and PAL/NTSC conversions, logo insertion, color correction and closed-captioning processing.



“Whether our customers utilize ProMedia Carbon MP to meet ad-hoc transcoding needs or as a platform for hosting a cloud-based transcoding farm, they’ll be able to greatly improve their transcoding workflow and minimize costs through a pay-as-you-go business model,” said Yoav Derazon, director of product management for cloud services and transcoding.



ProMedia Carbon MP supports acquisition, nonlinear editing, broadcast, web and mobile formats, including MXF, XDCAM HD, QuickTime, CableLabs and MP4. The interface ensures control over the transcoding process and simplifies file conversion into target formats, each with an applied set of operations and filters.



ProMedia Carbon MP is available to download on the AWS Marketplace.



