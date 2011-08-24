Harmonic Extends Spectrum Family Codec Support



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic is adding new I/O modules to its recently introduced Omneon MediaPort 7000 Series that support MPEG-2 encode and simultaneous generation of H.264 proxies.



The MediaDeck 7000 system is the newest member of the Spectrum media server family, and it offers multiple-codec playback, up/down/crossconversion, HD/SD simulcast capabilities, and two-channel modularity. The MediaPort 7300 adds MPEG-2 encode capability. Real-time high-quality H.264 proxy generation also is now available on all models, including the new MediaPort 7300.



The new MediaDeck 7000 system employs two hot-pluggable MediaPort 7000 Series modules to provide video and audio I/O, as well as interfaces for external reference, timecode, and automation control. These modules can be mixed in any combination, providing complete flexibility for support of mixed-codec (MPEG-2, XDCAM HD, AVC-Intra, and SD/HD DV) workflows. The MediaPort modules offer built-in up/down/crossconversion, as well as separately configurable primary and secondary outputs.



Each of the two MediaPort modules within the MediaDeck 7000 system supports two independent bidirectional video channels for a total of four channels per 1-RU system. The media server system itself provides 6 TB of usable media storage (225 hours at 50 Mbps), protected by the Spectrum system’s software RAID architecture. A detachable front panel with color status display provides access to the drive modules.



