Harmonic, DigiCAP Collaborate on Efficient ATSC 3.0 Delivery

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic and DigiCAP are working on a new ATSC 3.0 delivery solution that combines the Harmonic XOS advance media processor’s statistical multiplexing technology with DigiCAP’s DigiCaster ATSC 3.0 headend, the companies said today.

The combination improves video quality and bandwidth efficiency, thereby streamlining the delivery of 3.0 services and enhancing the NextGen TV experience, they said.

"As ATSC 3.0 deployments accelerate across the U.S., we're on a mission to enable more efficient NextGen TV delivery and superior viewing experiences," said Jing Zhou, director of broadcast solutions at Harmonic. "Our collaboration with DigiCAP demonstrates how Harmonic is leading the charge for ATSC 3.0 innovation and showcases our continued commitment to the broadcast community."

The new solution provides real-time feedback from DigiCAP’s DigiCaster to the Harmonic XOS processor. The interactive connection gives broadcasters the ability to fine-tine bit rate allocations dynamically based on available bandwidth within 3.0 physical layer pipes. The solution supports real-time and non-real-time data transmissions, they said.

"The Harmonic-DigiCAP collaboration provides broadcasters with a solution to utilize the ATSC 3.0 spectrum much more efficiently," said Sang Jin Yoon, senior vice president of business development at DigiCAP. "DigiCAP products are deployed in ATSC 3.0-enabled stations throughout the United States, and this new solution will fuel even more NEXTGEN TV deployments."