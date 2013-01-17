Harmonic Chooses Softel for Subtitle Insertion

PANGBOURNE, ENGLAND —Harmonic has integrated Softel’s Swift TX subtitling and captioning playout solution in its Spectrum ChannelPort channel playout module.



With this addition, Spectrum media servers are able to insert subtitles faster as content plays, supporting late delivery of caption information in multilingual playout applications and facilitating production-to-playout workflows. ChannelPort system users will also benefit from a smaller footprint.



Broadcasters are faced with challenges when diversifying into multiple formats and video streams because regulatory frameworks require subtitles and captions for an increasing amount of content. By processing video, audio and subtitles/captions on the same platform, Harmonic can also increase efficiency. The Swift TX integration enables broadcasters, content owners and service providers to speed up the delivery of content to new platforms and simplifies processing of multilingual and multi-format subtitles and captions. The technology also gives the ChannelPort system the ability to load and play single or multi-language subtitle files in global subtitle standards, including standard definition and high definition closed captions and WST (World System Teletext) subtitles.



“We needed a subtitling and captioning partner that could match our unique high quality media ingest and media broadcast workflows. This partnership will allow our customers to deliver their subtitles and closed captions from within the Spectrum product family,” says Mark Cousins, senior manager, media servers at Harmonic. “Softel’s comprehensive solution for subtitle and caption playout, Swift TX, delivers that quality and results in cost savings and increased productivity for our Spectrum customers.”



