Harmonic Awarded US Navy Contract

Spectrum X



SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Video delivery infrastructure company Harmonic has announced that it has been awarded a $1 million contract from the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division in Norco, Calif., for Harmonic video acquisition, playout and storage systems.

The contract calls for Harmonic Platinum reseller, DigitalGlue, to supply Harmonic’s software-based Spectrum X advanced media servers, Spectrum MediaPort 7000 real-time video I/O modules, Spectrum MediaCenter servers and ProMedia Carbon WFS file-based transcoders.

This technology will be used to support NSWC Corona’s training center.