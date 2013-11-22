Harmonic Appoints Two New Senior Managers

Frank Montalto

SAN JOSE, CALIF.— Harmonic has appointed Frank Montalto as its regional vice president for North American cable and telco and Spencer Hodson as the company's vice president of sales strategy, operations and enablement.



Spencer Hodson

Montalto joins Harmonic after a 15-year tenure at Cisco Systems, where he worked in the enterprise market and then in the service provider industry. He has experience in IT networks, channel management and sales. Most recently, Montalto worked as director of sales operations at Cisco for the North American region, leading a sales and presales team in building relationships with cable and telco operators.

Hodson most recently served as director of sales strategy and operations for Cisco’s worldwide information security business. He spent more than 15 years with the company, most of that time in the service provider business, and he held positions in strategy consulting, business development, field operations and global field programs. Prior to this, Hodson served in product marketing and sales at Bell Canada and AT&T, respectively.