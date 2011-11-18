Harmonic Adds Solid State Option to Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter



SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic is introducing Omneon Spectrum MediaCenter SSD, which adds solid-state drive (SSD) technology to the company's midrange multichannel media server. Featuring integrated storage plus Spectrum MediaPort modularity and scalability, MediaCenter SSD is the first modular server system to offer a choice of SSD or hard-disk drive (HDD) storage.



"MediaCenter SSD extends the Spectrum product line to offer even higher levels of reliability and availability for the most demanding playout applications," said Mark Cousins, product line manager for media servers at Harmonic Inc. "While maintaining the flexibility and robust design for which the Spectrum line is known, MediaCenter SSD gives media companies access to a larger-scale server system boasting the many benefits of SSD storage."



The 2-RU MediaCenter SSD chassis offers up to 4 TB of usable storage in several SSD configurations, allowing broadcasters to choose the capacity most appropriate for their needs. The system supports up to 12 channels at 50 Mbps, with 600 Mbps total real-time bandwidth available. SSD storage reduces operational costs, as it requires less power and cooling, and it also operates more quietly than HDD-based systems.



Like its HDD counterpart, MediaCenter SSD is compatible with all other members of the Spectrum product line. It also ensures full media exchange and the same extensive support for third-party systems such as automation, media management, playout control, and editing systems. The system operates with all Spectrum-compatible software applications, APIs, and media formats, and it supports up to six externally connected Spectrum MediaPort I/O modules for real-time ingest and playout of video and audio content. Equipped with integrated storage, the system simplifies deployment by eliminating external fiber channel storage cabling and reduces space and power requirements by collapsing the rack space required for ingest and playout.



The Spectrum MediaCenter SSD was introduced at the Inter BEE show in Tokyo this week.



