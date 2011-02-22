Harmonic Adds New Omneon Server IO Modules



Harmonic has announced the introduction of a new line of I/O modules for Omneon Spectrum servers. The MediaPort 7000 series of modules provide multicodec support in a single user-configurable device, and can also streamline playout workflows and transitioning to high-definition broadcasting.



"Multiformat ingest and playout have led to more complexity in broadcast operations, and now we're taking a great step toward simplifying these workflows with the integrated conversion and simulcast capabilities along with multicodec record and play available in the MediaPort 7000 series," said Geoff Stedman, Harmonic’s vice president for corporate marketing. "Our focus is on making the transition to HD as easy as possible for our customers, while providing the foundation that they can build on."



In addition to providing support for multiple codecs, formats, resolutions and frame rates, the new MediaPort 7000 I/O modules also facilitate any required up, down, and cross conversions, and allow SD/HD simulcasting from every server output port.



