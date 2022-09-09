Haivision Unveils Cloud-Based Management Solution at IBC 2022

AMSTERDAM—Haivision Systems has launched the Haivision Hub MCR, a cloud-based solution for managing video transmitters, video encoders, receivers, users and streams from a single browser window at the ongoing IBC 2022 convention.

Haivision Hub MCR complements the Haivision Hub feature set with simple cloud-based management of wireless transmitters and mobile contribution workflows. The new solution is intended to make it easy for broadcasters to manage any geographically distributed event from anywhere, the company said.

“Haivision Hub MCR has been developed with our customers’ demands for scalability and flexibility in mind,” said Ronan Poullaouec, vice president of engineering for remote and wireless systems at Haivision. “Hub MCR enables broadcasters to produce more sports, news and live event coverage while efficiently managing their resources and ensuring a great viewer experience.”

The new solution simplifies master control room operations by providing comprehensive oversight and management of multiple concurrent contribution workflows for live broadcast, remote and cloud productions. It provides for device and live stream monitoring, pairing, configuration and control, the company said.

Well-suited to decentralized remote production, Haivision Hub MCR requires no installation and offers massive scalability and elasticity, it said.

Key to the new offering is Haivision StreamHub, a solution typically deployed on premise that receives IP video streams via mobile networks and the internet. StreamHub can receive and decode live SST streams from Haivision Pro and Air mobile transmitters as well as from Haivision Rack encoders and SRT streams from Haivision encoders and third-party sources. It also can receive streams from MoJoPro and LiveGuest, the company said.

