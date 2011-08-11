Haivision to introduce Viper Max

At IBC2011, Haivision will launch Viper MAX, its latest generation of H.264 technology combining the company’s H.264 encoding with an integrated Furnace operating environment.

Through a simple, user-friendly touch-screen, operators can set up a multichannel session, initiate simultaneous streaming and recording, and automatically make content available for on-demand viewing.

The Viper captures full-resolution, full-frame-rate, dual-channel content synchronously, assuring contextual review. During a session, remote viewers can watch multistream HD content live simply by clicking a Web link and launching Haivision's browser-independent InStream player. InStream doesn't require installation, works equally across all platforms and provides 100-percent secure video distribution.

After recording an event, users can make the multistream asset available for direct on-demand viewing. When combined with the Viper's conditional-access module, the operator can securely publish assets or automatically transfer the files to any network location.

Haivision will also display its new Viper, a compact, integrated appliance for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing and publishing multistream content.

See HaiVision at IBC2011 Stand 13.451.