Haivision to introduce Viper Max
At IBC2011, Haivision will launch Viper MAX, its latest generation of H.264 technology combining the company’s H.264 encoding with an integrated Furnace operating environment.
Through a simple, user-friendly touch-screen, operators can set up a multichannel session, initiate simultaneous streaming and recording, and automatically make content available for on-demand viewing.
The Viper captures full-resolution, full-frame-rate, dual-channel content synchronously, assuring contextual review. During a session, remote viewers can watch multistream HD content live simply by clicking a Web link and launching Haivision's browser-independent InStream player. InStream doesn't require installation, works equally across all platforms and provides 100-percent secure video distribution.
After recording an event, users can make the multistream asset available for direct on-demand viewing. When combined with the Viper's conditional-access module, the operator can securely publish assets or automatically transfer the files to any network location.
Haivision will also display its new Viper, a compact, integrated appliance for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing and publishing multistream content.
See HaiVision at IBC2011 Stand 13.451.
