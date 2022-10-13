Haivision Products Certified by DoD
Members of the Haivision, Makito and Kraken video distribution systems received certification from the Department of Defense’s approved products list
MONTREAL—A group of video distribution solutions from Haivision Systems has been certified and added to the U.S. Department of Defense’s approved products list.
Haivision announced that members of its Haivision, Makito and Kraken video distribution systems received certification from the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products (APL) list. The list is a consolidated grouping of communication and collaboration products that have completed cybersecurity and interoperability certification and have been deemed secure, trusted and certified for deployment within the Department of Defense’s technology infrastructure.
According to Haivision, inclusion on the approved product list reinforces and strengthens the company’s reputation and history of compliance in regard to low latency, quality, security and reliability in challenging environments.
“The certification of Haivision solutions on the APL reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers meet the highest security standards,” said Alex Beck, senior vice president for Defense and Aerospace for Haivision. “The DoDIN APL is the gold standard for network security and allows our customers to easily and quickly deploy Haivision solutions knowing that they have met extensive security and interoperability testing requirements.”
The complete list of video solutions covered by the certification include:
- Makito X4 and X video encoders and decoders
- Makito X1 rugged video encoder
- Haivision Media Gateway
- Haivision Media Platform
- Haivision Play 4000 set top box
- Haivision Helper technical resource
- Kraken transcoder
DoD list is available here.
Susan Ashworth is the former editor of TV Technology. In addition to her work covering the broadcast television industry, she has served as editor of two housing finance magazines and written about topics as varied as education, radio, chess, music and sports. Outside of her life as a writer, she recently served as president of a local nonprofit organization supporting girls in baseball.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.