Haivision Products Certified by DoD

Haivision announced that members of its Haivision, Makito and Kraken video distribution systems received certification from the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products (APL) list. The list is a consolidated grouping of communication and collaboration products that have completed cybersecurity and interoperability certification and have been deemed secure, trusted and certified for deployment within the Department of Defense’s technology infrastructure.

According to Haivision, inclusion on the approved product list reinforces and strengthens the company’s reputation and history of compliance in regard to low latency, quality, security and reliability in challenging environments.

“The certification of Haivision solutions on the APL reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers meet the highest security standards,” said Alex Beck, senior vice president for Defense and Aerospace for Haivision. “The DoDIN APL is the gold standard for network security and allows our customers to easily and quickly deploy Haivision solutions knowing that they have met extensive security and interoperability testing requirements.”

The complete list of video solutions covered by the certification include:

Makito X4 and X video encoders and decoders

Makito X1 rugged video encoder

Haivision Media Gateway

Haivision Media Platform

Haivision Play 4000 set top box

Haivision Helper technical resource

Kraken transcoder

DoD list is available here.