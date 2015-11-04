Haivision Media Gateway Now Available on Microsoft Azure

MONTREAL—Video streaming and media management system provider Haivision has announced that its Media Gateway system is now available on Microsfot Azure.

Now on Azure, organizations can utilize the cloud to scale live video workflows with minimal IT intervention. The system provides ease of setup and commissioning, without putting a strain on the network at the source location.

The Media Gateway can be used in the cloud for transporting high-quality video using Internet connections; enterprise video distribution and broadcast backhaul and distribution.