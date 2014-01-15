Haim Saban to Headline NAB Show Opening

WASHINGTON— Haim Saban, chairman of Univision Communications Inc., founder of Saban Capital Group and the Saban Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, will headline the 2014 NAB Show Opening. The question-and-answer session, led by NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, will take place Monday, April 7 in Las Vegas following Smith’s “State of the Broadcast Industry” address. The event is sponsored by Blackmagic Design.



In 2007, Saban teamed with a group of investors to acquire Univision Communications Inc. Under the consortium’s ownership, UCI has further grown as the leading media company serving Hispanic America.



Assets include Univision Network, which is one of the top five networks, regardless of language, and the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast television network in the country, reaching 96 percent of U.S. Hispanic households; UniMás, also a Spanish-language broadcast television network, reaching 89 percent of U.S. Hispanic households; Univision Cable Networks, which includes Galavisión, Univision Deportes Network, Univision tlnovelas, ForoTV, and an additional suite of six cable offerings - De Película, De Película Clásico, Bandamax, Ritmoson, Telehit and Distrito Comedia; Univision Television Group, which owns and/or operates 62 television stations in major U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico; Univision Radio, the leading Hispanic radio group in the U.S., which owns and/or operates 69 stations in 16 of the top 25 U.S. Hispanic markets and Puerto Rico; Uforia, the leading Hispanic digital music service; UVideos, the first bilingual digital video network; an interactive network of online and mobile apps and products including Univision.com; Flama, the digital home for discovering and sharing original and curated video and other English-language content made by, for and with Hispanic Millennials; Univision Partner Group, a specialized advertising and publisher network; a joint venture with Disney/ABC Television Network for Fusion; and lastly, a minority stake in the El Rey Network, a new general interest network from maverick filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.



“Haim Saban is a true pioneer in the broadcast and entertainment industry who continually finds innovative ways to create and deliver entertainment to international audiences,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “I look forward to discussing the future of the global media business with Mr. Saban during our conversation at NAB Show.”



In addition to its ownership in UCI, Saban Capital Group, which was formed in 2001, also maintains a controlling stake in Partner Communications, the leading telecommunications operator in Israel; Celestial Tiger Entertainment, a venture with Lionsgate and Astro, Malaysia's largest pay TV platform, to launch and operate new branded pay television channels across Asia; Taomee, China's leading children's online entertainment company; MNC, Indonesia's largest and only vertically-integrated media company; and Sky Vision, Indonesia's largest pay-TV platform. SCG also owns Saban Brands, which currently holds the rights to Power Rangers and Paul Frank Industries, Julius Jr., Digimon Fusion, Vortexx, Zui, The Playforge, Zombie Farm and Popples. Earlier in his career, Saban created Saban Entertainment, an international television production, distribution and merchandising company, which produced hits such as The X-Men and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. In 1995, Saban Entertainment merged with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Kids Network and was restructured under the Fox Family Worldwide banner. Fox Family was eventually sold to The Walt Disney Co. in 2001.



Mr. Saban and his wife, Cheryl, Ph.D. established the Saban Family Foundation in 1999 to support medical, children's and education programs. These include: The Saban Free Clinic in Los Angeles, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, The Saban Pediatric Medical Center at Soroka Hospital in Israel, The Saban Birth & Maternity Center at Soroka Hospital, the John Wayne Cancer Institute, the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, American Israel Education Foundation, William Jefferson Clinton Foundation, and the United Friends of the Children. The Sabans are considered among the most generous philanthropists in the U.S. and Israel.