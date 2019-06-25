Hadl Set to Succeed Faubell as Hearst TV VP of Engineering

NEW YORK—A passing of the torch is taking place at Hearst Television, as the broadcaster announced that Stefan Hadl has been promoted to vice president of engineering, taking over the role from Martin Faubell, who plans to retire in 2020. Faubell will remain on staff with the position of senior director of engineering.

Martin Fabuell and Stefan Hadl

Hadl began with Hearst Television as a broadcast engineer with KCRA-TV in 1995. He held a number of roles at stations across the country before becoming the director of engineering, eastern region, for Hearst in 2017, where he oversaw the engineering operations of 14 TV stations and the company’s Baltimore radio stations.

Faubell served as the vice president of engineering for Hearst since 1997 and supervised the stations’ transfer from analog to digital television broadcasting, as well as arranging dedicated satellite access for newsgathering and content-sharing between all Hearst stations.

“Marty Faubell has led our company and the entire industry in the evolution of television in the digital age, laying the foundation for the next generation of leadership,” said Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president.

He continued: “We are truly fortunate to be able to seamlessly transition our best-in-class engineering leadership over the next 18 months.”