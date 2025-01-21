H.I.G. Capital To Buy Kantar Media for $1 Billion

Bain Capital's Kantar Group has announced it plans to sell the media measurement and analytics firm Kantar Media for about $1 billion to H.I.G. Capital, a major global private equity firm with about $67 billion of capital under management.

In a statement, Chris Jansen, Kantar Group’s CEO, said: “We set up Kantar Media to be operationally independent in 2023, to allow it to consolidate its global leadership position in audience measurement. Today’s proposed partnership announcement with H.I.G. Capital positions Kantar Media to continue its investments in technological and geographical leadership.”

Kantar Media currently operates in more than 60 markets with a broad portfolio of solutions that spans audience measurement and data analytics, as well as media planning and validation.

Kantar Media CEO Patrick Béhar will continue to lead the business, the companies said.

“Over a year ago, I joined Kantar Media from Sky to accelerate the transformation of Kantar Media into an agile, technology-centric company, shaping the measurement industry through advanced cross-media solutions,” Béhar said. “This transaction would give us the resources and support to further accelerate our growth trajectory and strengthen our position as the global leader in media measurement and analytics. With H.I.G.’s expertise in scaling businesses and driving performance, we are more confident than ever in our ability to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of our growing client base all over the globe. Today is a fantastic moment for Kantar Media, its teams, its partners and its customers as we embark with H.I.G onto the next stage of our transformation.”

“We are excited to partner with Patrick and his talented team,” added Nishant Nayyar, managing director at H.I.G Capital. “Kantar Media has a long-standing reputation for delivering essential data and trusted insights to the global media industry. We are confident that as an independent business under the leadership of Patrick, the company will continue to thrive and lead the way in media measurement and analytics innovation”.

The transaction’s purchase price about $1 billion is anticipated to be primarily paid in cash, along with certain noncash considerations, including separation-related investments by H.I.G. Capital and an earn-out, the companies said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The proposed transaction is expected to close later this year.

J.P. Morgan and Jefferies acted as financial advisers to Kantar Group on the proposed deal. Morgan Stanley & Co International acted as lead financial adviser and ING acted as financial adviser to H.I.G. Capital.