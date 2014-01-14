Groenenberg Joins Digital Nirvana

NEWARK, CALIF.—Digital Nirvana has hired Arco Groenenberg as director of sales and marketing for Broadcast Products. Groenenberg is tasked with growing Digital Nirvana’s Broadcast Products business, which includes technology for live stream monitoring, broadcast monitoring and content repurposing.



Groenenberg has more than 15 years of experience in the professional video industry. Most recently, he was the executive vice president and general manager of the systems integration firm, Advanced Broadcast Solutions, based in Seattle. Prior to his work with ABS, Groenenberg was vice president of sales and services for Broadcast Pix, where he built a worldwide sales team. He previously held several positions with Pinnacle Systems/Avid Technology where he was director of sales Americas, general manager of the Business Division, and broadcast sales and key accounts manager. He also worked as a sales executive for Avexco SA, an integrator in Geneva, where he substantially increased sales.



