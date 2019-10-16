Green Bay Packers Unveil Streaming App for Connected TVs

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Cheesehead nation—aka Green Bay Packer fans—now have access to more behind the scenes team content available anywhere with the launch of a free connected TV streaming app.

The official Packers streaming app will feature game highlights, live or on-demand coverage of team press conferences, player interviews and analysis. There are also a number of original programs specifically for the streaming app, including “Total Packers with Matt LaFleur,” “Packers Unscripted,” “Total Packers” seasonal specials and “Packers Life,” as well as web-based videos from packers.com like “Rock Report,” “Three Things,” “Packers Daily,” “Final Thoughts” and “4 Downs with John Kuhn.”

The streaming app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices. It can be found by searching “Packers” on these devices.

For more information, visit packers.com/ctv.