Gray’s Local News Live Outlines Election Night Plans

ATLANTA—Gray Media has laid out the election night coverage plans for Local News Live, its 24/7 news network.

Local News Live is planning to start streaming election night coverage at 7 p.m. (ET) Nov. 5 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices. The Local News Live feed will also be carried on localnewslive.com and more than 500 Gray Media digital properties.

Earlier in October, Gray launched new streaming apps for Local News Live that will enhance coverage.

On election night, Debra Alfarone, Rasheeda Kabba, Graham Ulkins, and Camila Rueda will anchor team coverage from Local News Live studios in Washington, D.C., with access to reporters on the ground across 113 markets. Additionally, White House Correspondent Jon Decker will report from the campaign headquarters of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate and senior national correspondent Peter Zampa will report from the headquarters of former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

Local News Live will station reporters in all seven battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. The results desk will provide viewers with real-time updates of the presidential contest and other major races.

The team will also provide extended coverage on the balance of power in Congress and the local impacts of the national political battle.

“Local News Live has the unique ability to tap into the expertise of Gray journalists across the U.S. to cover this historic election from the local perspective of communities and cities nationwide,” Gray Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

“The Local News Live and D.C, Bureau teams, combined with our reporting force in more than 100 markets, amount to the most complete coverage of national and regional races through a local lens,” Lisa Allen, general manager of Gray’s Washington operations, said.

The new Local News Live apps are available to download for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices.