Gray TV Building ‘Studio City’ Outside of Atlanta

DORAVILLE, Ga.—Gray Television has just acquired a 127-acre piece of land that it plans to convert into a mixed-use “Studio City” property on the outskirts of Atlanta.

Reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta, the Doraville Downtown Development Authority voted to transfer the property where a General Motors Plant is to be converted into a mixed-use property that will feature 10 TV and movie studios, offices, retail spaces, apartments, townhomes and a hotel.

Gray TV is expected to use some of the studios for its own productions, but they will also rent out space to other studios. It is estimated that filming can begin taking place at these new studios in 2022.

Construction is eyeing a summer start, with the first phase including a few of the studios, residences and a pavilion with green space.

A video with renderings of the space is available on Vimeo .