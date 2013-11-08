Gray to Launch Local ABC Station in Laredo

ATLANTA—The ABC Television Network and Gray Television Inc. have reached a new affiliation agreement to broadcast the full ABC Television Network programming schedule in the Laredo, Texas DMA, using KGNS digital channel 8.2, according to John Rouse, senior vice president, Affiliate Relations for ABC Television Network ,and Hilton Howell, president and CEO of Gray Television, Inc.

As part of the new affiliation, KGNS 8.2 will broadcast all of ABC’s primetime schedule, as well as “Good Morning America,” ABC Daytime programming, “World News” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” The channel is targeted to launch in February, 2014.

Gray Television’s other owned and/or operated ABC affiliates include WTOK, Meridian, Mississippi; KAKE, Wichita, Kansas; WVAW, Charlottesville, Virginia; WHSV, Harrisonburg, Virginia; WBKO, Bowling Green, Kentucky; KOLO, Reno, Nevada; and KJCT, Grand Junction, Colorado. With the addition of this new station, ABC will have a total of 244 affiliates.