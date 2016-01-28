Gray Television Shuffles Executives

ATLANTA—Starting Feb. 1, five of Gray Television’s senior vice presidents will take on new positions in the company. The executives receiving promotions are Jason Effinger, Jim Ryan, Kevin Latek, Bob Smith, and Nick Waller.

Effinger will take over the position of executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer. He previously served as senior vice president for media and technology.

After serving as the senior vice president and chief financial officer for Gray, Jim Ryan will now be an executive vice president and chief financial officer, overseeing accounting, finance, tax, benefits and risk management at all levels of the company.

Kevin Latek, who served as a media lawyer for a Washington D.C. law firm for 15 years before joining Gray, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief legal and development officer. His previous position was as senior vice president of business affairs. He also previously served as Gray’s general counsel.

Bob Smith and Nick Waller have both been named executive vice president and co-chief operating officers. Smith was the senior vice president of the Midwest and West regions. Waller held the same position for the Mid-Atlantic and South.

Effinger, Smith and Waller all joined Gray in 2002. Latek joined in 2012. Ryan is the longest tenured of the group, joining the company in 1998.

Gray Television is a broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta that owns and operates television stations and digital assets throughout the U.S.