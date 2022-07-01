Gray Television Names Brad Moses New GM of WTVG

ATLANTA—Gray Television Inc. appointed Brad Moses the general manager of WTVG-TV (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio, effective July 25.

Moses joined Gray in early 2015 as general manager of KAKE (ABC) in Wichita, Kan. Upon Gray’s purchase of the Schurz television stations and its divestiture of KAKE the following year, he left KAKE to become the GM of KWCH (CBS) and KSCW (CW) in Wichita. Over the past six years, KWCH and KSCW expanded local news programming to more than 95 hours per week and received numerous awards, including a National Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting. In 2021, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters named KWCH its Station of the Year.

A native of the Toledo area, the new position brings Moses back to his broadcast roots. He worked at WTVG from 1994 to 2000, first as operations manager and then as director of creative services. He has more than 30 years of experience in television, including as GM of television stations then owned by Media General in Tampa, Fla.; Raleigh, N.C.; and Savannah, Ga. His tenure at each station was marked by award-winning journalism as well as successful new sales, branding and promotional initiatives.