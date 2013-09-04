Gray Television Launches On Syncbak Internet Platform

ATLANTA— Gray Television, Inc. says all of its Big Four-affiliated channels have launched on the Syncbak app.



In-market consumers who download the mobile Syncbak app to their tablets or smartphones may now watch their local Gray station during time periods when the channels broadcast their licensed programming, but Gray’s stations are not offering any content from a Big Four network through Syncbak at this time.



With Syncbak’s geo-located authentication technology, consumers are only able to view channels while physically located within the television market of the station providing its signal via the Syncbak app.



“We know that our viewers want their local stations wherever they are, on whatever device they have in-hand,” said Gray Television President and CEO Hilton Howell.



Local station programming can now be received on mobile devices, including smart phones, iPads, and various other tablet and mobile devices. The Syncbak app is available in the App Store and Google Play.



“Gray now joins the more than 200 broadcast stations that have chosen Syncbak for their mobile broadcast solution and we are pleased that Gray is among the first in their markets to provide on-the-go mobile access to viewers,” said Jack Perry, Syncbak’s founder and CEO.



