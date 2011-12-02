Gray Television commits to TVUPack for second phase of ENG deployment

Gray Television has selected the TVU Networks TVUPack as its mobile ENG uplink system for its family of television stations.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Gray Television owns 36 television stations serving 30 markets across the United States. It is in the second phase of deployment of the TVUPack to its stations.

"Gray Television is committed to providing our stations with innovative technologies that enable them to be first on the scene for breaking news and live events and better serve their viewers," said Jim Ocon, Gray Television VP of Technology.

TVUPack gives broadcasters satellite microwave TV truck functionality in a lightweight backpack. TVUPack is powered by TVU's proprietary Inverse StatMux technology, which dynamically segments a live video signal and transmits the segments through multiple independent 3G/4G/Wi-Fi/WiMax connections. The system delivers a low-latency, HD-quality signal.