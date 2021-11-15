Gray Television Announces New GMs for Certain Meredith Markets

ATLANTA—Following the FCC approval last week of Gray Television's acquisition of the Meredith TV stations, Gray has announced that several of its current general managers will assume leadership of television stations Gray is acquiring from Meredith Corporation.

The executive changes in six markets will be effective at the closing of Gray’s acquisition of Meredith’s Local Media Group, which is expected to occur in December 2021, Gray said.

In announcing the changes, the company noted in a release that Gray’s senior leadership “appreciates the loyal service that these stations’ current general managers have provided to these Meredith television stations and their local communities.”

Gray concluded, however, that “immediate changes in certain Meredith markets would facilitate the prompt integration of these stations into the Gray portfolio of leading local television stations and local digital platforms," the company said in a release announcing the changes.

Gray also said that in the next few days, it will announce additional general manager moves and promotions across its current television stations to fill the openings created by today’s announcement.

The executive changes are: