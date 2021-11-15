Gray Television Announces New GMs for Certain Meredith Markets
Gray will install new GMs in six markets when the deal closes in December
ATLANTA—Following the FCC approval last week of Gray Television's acquisition of the Meredith TV stations, Gray has announced that several of its current general managers will assume leadership of television stations Gray is acquiring from Meredith Corporation.
The executive changes in six markets will be effective at the closing of Gray’s acquisition of Meredith’s Local Media Group, which is expected to occur in December 2021, Gray said.
In announcing the changes, the company noted in a release that Gray’s senior leadership “appreciates the loyal service that these stations’ current general managers have provided to these Meredith television stations and their local communities.”
Gray concluded, however, that “immediate changes in certain Meredith markets would facilitate the prompt integration of these stations into the Gray portfolio of leading local television stations and local digital platforms," the company said in a release announcing the changes.
Gray also said that in the next few days, it will announce additional general manager moves and promotions across its current television stations to fill the openings created by today’s announcement.
The executive changes are:
- In Atlanta, Georgia (DMA 6), Erik Schrader will become the general manager of WGCL (CBS) and WPCH (PeachtreeTV). Erik has been the general manager of WOIO (CBS) and WUAB (CW) in Cleveland, Ohio, since 2016.
- In Phoenix, Arizona (DMA 12), Debbie Bush will become the general manager of KPHO (CBS) and KTVK (3TV). For the past nearly seven years, Debbie has served as the general manager of Gray’s WXIX (FOX) in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- In Nashville, Tennessee (DMA 30), Jasmine Hatcher Hardin will become the general manager of WSMV (NBC). Over the last several years, she has served as national sales manager, general sales manager and then general manager of Gray’s WVLT (CBS) and WBXX (CW) in Knoxville, Tennessee.
- In Kansas City, Missouri, (DMA 32), Andrew Stewart will become the general manager of KCTV (CBS) and KSMO (MyNetwork). For the past three years, Andrew has served as the general manager of Gray’s WOWT (NBC) in Omaha, Nebraska.
- In Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina (DMA 38), Bryce Caldwell will become the general manager of WHNS (FOX). Since 2019, Bryce has served as the general manager of KTTC (NBC) in Rochester, Minnesota, which Gray recently acquired from Quincy Media.
- In Mobile, Alabama (DMA 57), Eric Duncan will become the general manager of WALA (FOX). He has served as the general manager of Gray’s KOLD (CBS) in Tucson, Arizona, for the past three years.
