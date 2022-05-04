Gray, Telemundo Significantly Expand Affiliation Partnership

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television has inked a major new affiliation agreement with Telemundo Network Group, LLC that extends the term of Gray’s affiliation agreements with Telemundo Network for its existing 12 markets and provides Gray the right to launch the first-ever local Telemundo affiliations on Gray’s television stations in 22 additional markets.

Once the new Telemundo affiliated stations launch this year, Gray will own and operate television stations providing Telemundo’s top-tier programming to a total of 34 television markets with an estimated Hispanic population exceeding 3.75 million people.

The newest Telemundo TV markets are located primarily in the South, where the Hispanic population is seeing notable growth.. According to Pew Research, the South saw the fastest growth among Hispanics, increasing by 26% from 2010 to 2019.

The expansion also includes the upcoming launch of “Telemundo Georgia,” a new network of local television stations throughout the Peach State, including Macon, Columbus and Savannah. Initially, Telemundo Georgia will distribute the signal of Telemundo Atlanta (WKTB) in all markets. Over time, the individual markets will create and launch local content supported by the flagship Atlanta affiliate station.

“Gray’s expansion of Telemundo into new markets exemplifies its commitment to serve all the audiences and businesses within the local communities it serves,” explained Susan Sim Oh, Gray’s vice president of strategy and operations, Telemundo Station Group. “Importantly, this investment goes beyond just providing the most exciting Spanish language programming to 34 television markets. It also includes concrete plans to increase essential local news and digital offerings to currently underserved Hispanic households powered by Gray’s strong local television stations in these markets.”

Gray and Telemundo extended existing affiliation agreements between the companies for the following markets (Hispanic DMA in parenthesis):

Atlanta, Ga. (23)

Odessa-Midland, Texas (37)

Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas (38)

Laredo, Texas (40)

Lubbock, Texas (51)

Amarillo, Texas (53)

Cleveland, Ohio (55)

Reno, Nev. (60)

Honolulu, Hi. (67)

Tyler-Longview, Texas (70)

Wichita Falls, Texas & Lawton, Okla. (96)

Grand Junction, Colo. (135)

In addition, Gray will launch new Telemundo Network-affiliated channels on a mix of full-power and low power television stations serving the following 22 markets (Hispanic DMA in parenthesis):