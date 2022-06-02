Gray Names Chris Fedele GM of WPTA-TV & WISE-TV
By George Winslow published
Fedele returns home to run the Ft. Wayne Indian stations
ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television, Inc. has named veteran broadcaster Chris Fedele the general manager of WPTA-TV (ABC/NBC) and WISE-TV (CW) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Fedele, a native of Northeast Indiana, returns home with this appointment. He spent fourteen years at WPTA-TV, serving at various times as the general sales manager, local sales manager, and national sales manager before a five-year stint as the station’s general manager.
Thereafter, he spent ten years as the director of sales and marketing for WLEX-TV (NBC) in Lexington, Kentucky, followed by the past four years as general manager of Gray’s WTVG-TV (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio.
Fedele began his broadcasting career at Blair Television in New York after graduating from Ball State University in 1991.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
