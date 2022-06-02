Gray Names Chris Fedele GM of WPTA-TV & WISE-TV

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television, Inc. has named veteran broadcaster Chris Fedele the general manager of WPTA-TV (ABC/NBC) and WISE-TV (CW) in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Fedele, a native of Northeast Indiana, returns home with this appointment. He spent fourteen years at WPTA-TV, serving at various times as the general sales manager, local sales manager, and national sales manager before a five-year stint as the station’s general manager.

Thereafter, he spent ten years as the director of sales and marketing for WLEX-TV (NBC) in Lexington, Kentucky, followed by the past four years as general manager of Gray’s WTVG-TV (ABC) in Toledo, Ohio.

Fedele began his broadcasting career at Blair Television in New York after graduating from Ball State University in 1991.