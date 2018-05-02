Gray Buying KDLT-TV Sioux Falls
ATLANTA—Gray Television has struck a cash deal to buy Red River Broadcast Co. NBC affiliate KDLT-TV Sioux Falls, S.D.
The purchase price was $32.5 million, according to Kalil & Company, which represented Red River.
Gray already owns KSFY-TV Sioux Falls, which has the ABC and CW affiliation (the latter on a digital multicast channel) in the market, as well as 100 other stations in 57 markets.
The deal is subject to FCC approval.
