Gray Announces Four New Station Transactions

ATLANTA – Gray Television has announced that is has made four new transactions for TV stations across the country. Gray has also closed the deals on three previously acquired stations.

Gray has closed deals to acquire WFXS in Wausau-Rhinelander, Wis., and KVTV in Laredo, Texas. As of today, both stations have stopped operating with other local stations owned by Gray taking over the broadcast streams. Gray also sold KBGF in Great Falls, Mont., and KTVH in Helena, Mont., to Cordillera Communications, LLC. In a recommendation from Cordillera, Gray has also donated KMTF in Helena to Montana State University so the school can operate a full power PBS affiliated TV station. These deals are subject to receipt of regulatory and other approvals, but are expected to close in the third quart of 2015, according to Gray.

The three deals that closed were for Gray’s previously announced acquisitions of CBS affiliate KOSA in Odessa-Midland, Texas; CBS and CW affiliated KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho; and CBS and FOX affiliate WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine.

Gray Television owns and operates TV stations and digital assets across the country. It is headquartered in Atlanta.