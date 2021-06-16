Gravity Media Uses EVS to Help Sports Officials Make the Right Call

LIEGE, Belgium—EVS has announced that OB production giant, Gravity Media, has adopted EVS’ Xeebra multi-camera review system as the core technology for a new integrated video adjudication and communications solution that is designed to help sports officials and referees review evidence in real-time and make the right call.

“With Xeebra at the heart of our GRS [Gravity Review System] offering, we’re empowering officials to make the right call, keep sports safe and ultimately deliver a premium audience experience for our broadcast clients,” noted Ben Madgwick, director of media services and facilities at Gravity Media.

The Xeebra-based GRS made its debut earlier this year at a major motor racing fixture in New South Wales, giving officials real-time coverage of the race from all angles to resolve controversial incidents and ensure drivers adhered to strict driving behavior. Since then, the system has been used at Australian Rugby Union’s Super Rugby, Trans Tasman, and international fixtures.

EVS noted that Xeebra is easily integrated into any live production workflow or environment, making it ideal for a broad range of sports and events. Fully networked and scalable, it can be deployed on-board an OB unit or set-up onsite with fiber connection in a convenient compact flight-case configuration. Supporting full HD 1080p and super slow-motion, the system allows Gravity Media to be highly responsive to clients’ production requirements.

Xeebra provides a simple interface with “pinch and zoom” capabilities that enable users to review and share multiple synchronized camera feeds with each other. The action is recorded continuously so nothing is missed.

“The job of referees and sports officials is a difficult one and their performance is often under as much scrutiny as the players on the field,” said Madgwick. “Using our GRS, there’s less scope for error and debate over crucial decisions which has a huge impact on the flow of a game and the quality of the production.”