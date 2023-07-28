Gravity Media to Provide Key Services to 20th Edition Of The FINA World Aquatics Championships

Gravity Media has announced that it has inked an agreement for work on the 20th edition of the World Aquatics Championships as part of the Host Broadcasting team by providing multiple services including the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) and multiple of the FINA World Aquatics Championships venues.

This year’s Championships are underway with over 2,000 elite swimmers from 195 nations competing in Fukuoka, Japan.

For the coverage Gravity Media said it is committed to delivering high-quality coverage that captures every moment of triumph in the pool. It has a crew of 44 on site facilitating the International Broadcast Centre and the coverage of the Opening Ceremony, Open Water Swimming and High Diving, Artistic Swimming and Swimming, Water polo and Diving competitions.

Services include providing quality control facilities at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) as well as facilitating non-linear editing facilities including the streaming, archive, and media management across the whole Championship.

Ed Tischler, managing director at Gravity Media explained that “Gravity Media is delighted to be returning to the FINA World Swimming Championships for a second consecutive year. Being given the opportunity to partner with TV Asahi at such a high-profile event is fantastic for us as a global technical provider as we further diversify our offerings to the broadcast industry.”