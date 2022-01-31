Gravity Media Selects Carnstone Consultancy To Help Form ESG Strategy

LONDON—Gravity Media has appointed independent management consultancy Carnstone to ensure the sustainable future of Gravity Media and to support the company’s efforts in achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“At Gravity Media we recognize that we all have a role to play to contribute to a more sustainable future. We are passionate about playing our part in that journey and are excited to announce our partnership with Carnstone in developing the next stage of our long term ESG strategy,” said Gravity Media CEO John Newton.

The initial focus of the company’s ESG efforts will be in the areas of sustainability, diversity and inclusion and employee well-being. Carnstone is working with the company to develop its ESG strategy to achieve its goals, Gravity Media said.

“We're delighted to be working with Gravity Media on the development of their sustainability strategy. We've already been impressed by the company's ambition and senior level commitment,” said Carnstone senior partner Paul Burke.