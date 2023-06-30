Gravity Media Names Beth Lowney GM of New London Production Center

LONDON—Gravity Media has named Beth Lowney as the new general manager of its brand-new Production Center in London (White City).

In her new role as general manager, Beth will oversee operations at the next-generation Production Center, act as the main point of contact for partners including ATP Media and Formula E and set the tone for the client experience at WestWorks.

Beth will continue to be a key member of Gravity Media’s Business Development team and focus on delivering a strong pipeline of exciting new opportunities at the facility, the company said.

“We are delighted to announce Beth as the general manager of our second Production Centre in London,” explained Ed Tischler, Gravity Media’s managing director. “Her extensive experience in the industry and valuable knowledge of remote production make her an invaluable asset to our business. We believe that her unique perspectives will further strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional results and maintain our position as a leader in the industry.”

Gravity Media unveiled its latest expansion at IBC 2022. The 50,000-square-foot facility features best-in-class technology to support both on-premise and distributed remote production workflows.

The state-of-the-art facility is based around a fully-fledged 2110 IP media fabric with dedicated master control rooms, six dedicated production control rooms with dedicated audio control rooms, seven flexi control rooms, multiple off-tube commentary booths, two studios, lighting and vision control facilities, fast turnaround and craft edit, flexi desk production spaces, media management and client desking.

Beth Lowney joined Gravity Media in 2022 as business development manager – outside broadcasts & projects, with over eight years of experience working across major global sporting events.

Prior to joining Gravity Media, Beth previously worked at the International Tennis Federation and she arrived with proven success in event servicing, broadcast production, sales and distribution and the ability to deliver excellent client service.

As broadcast and media manager at the ITF, she managed the team to deliver broadcast production at all major events including the Davis Cup & Billie Jean King Cup Finals, alongside handling worldwide distribution. As event manager, she worked closely with National Federations and Sponsors to achieve a professional cohesive package for all stakeholders, also servicing Davis Cup and Fed Cup ties at an operational level to ensure compliance with ITF standards and official regulations.