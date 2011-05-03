Grass Valley unveils third-generation triax, fiber system

Grass Valley has introduced its new 3G Transmission system, which combines triax and fiber connectivity into a single digital transmission solution. 3G Transmission is the company's third-generation camera transmission system capable of carrying 3Gb/s signals over both triax and fiber. This allows any choice of transmission cable to carry uncompromised 1080i, 720p or 1080p50/60 video, while being prepared for multiplexed pairs of 720p or 1080i HD signals for stereoscopic 3-D applications. The 3G Transmission system extends the range of triax coverage by 25 percent to a conservative minimum of 4921ft.

In addition to the camera’s digital video output, 3G Transmission carries four digital audio channels back to the base station as two AES/EBU pairs and as an embedded signal within the digital video signals itself. Two independent video returns can be sent to the camera. The new solution provides talkback and a broad data channel for camera control.