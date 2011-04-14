Grass Valley unveils STRATUS media workflow

At the 2011 NAB Show Grass Valley is introducing a new, tightly integrated modular software platform that supports every part of the content creation and distribution lifecycle through a common graphical user interface.

The new Grass Valley STRATUS media workflow application suite leverages a uniquely designed, highly scalable service-oriented architecture (SOA) to help all types of program producers and providers streamline their workflows. STRATUS allows producers and managers to make specific tasks fast and easy to perform by virtually any preauthorized member of their staff.

The new Grass Valley STRATUS platform is designed to ingest, manage, edit and play out assets stored on Grass Valley K2 Summit or K2 Solo servers or a Grass Valley K2 storage area network (SAN).

Unlike a typical collaborative workflow solution, the Grass Valley STRATUS architecture provides individual tools to perform various job-specific tasks while at the same time helping management to better organize its staff by providing secure access to their content in a variety of IT-centric ways.

See Grass Valley at 2011 NAB Show booth SL106.