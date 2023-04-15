Grass Valley Unveils New Events and Initiatives to Strengthen Partner Collaboration

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has launched launched a new series of events and initiatives that are designed to enhance customer satisfaction, foster closer collaboration with partners, and speed up innovation in a rapidly evolving media and entertainment landscape.

"Grass Valley's new customer-centric approach reflects the company's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation," said Louis Hernandez Jr., CEO at Grass Valley. "By working closely with our customers and industry partners, Grass Valley delivers solutions that meet the evolving needs of the media and entertainment industry."

"With over sixty years of industry expertise, Grass Valley understands the importance of strong relationships with its customers and partners," he continued. "As technology continues to evolve, Grass Valley recognizes the need to adapt and proactively engage with its customers and partners to better understand their changing needs and requirements. These strategic initiatives will further cement the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and driving collaborative partnerships.”

"We, at Grass Valley, feel a strong sense of opportunity as well as responsibility to lead the industry through this next phase of transformation,’’ added Tim Banks, CRO at Grass Valley. "But, GV cannot do this alone – and, we see strength in collaboration with our lead clients, advisors, alliances and partners. We are truly better together."

As part of these initiatives, Grass Valley will be focusing on several key areas:

GV Forum. Grass Valley will kick off the event series at NAB 2023 this year, with the GV Forum to be held on April 15th. The GV Forum is a thought-leadership platform bringing together Grass Valley experts with customers, Alliance and Channel Partners, to discuss and present on stage industry topics that support the digital transformation of media and entertainment. Guest presenters, Corey Smith, senior director, advanced production technologies, CBS Sports, Jeremy Dujardin, CTO, Global Media & Entertainment Services, Tata Communications, Richard Bailey, managng director, Techex, Thomas Gunkel, market director broadcast, Skyline Communications, and Steve Stubelt, senior vice president sales, Media & Entertainment, Diversified.

GVx Customer Council. Grass Valley is expanding the GVx, the company’s invitation only thought leadership council, made up of senior executives from across some of the largest and most influential media and entertainment groups. It was established to ensure that market trends, insights and requirements are incorporated into Grass Valley’s strategy and product development in a systematic and purposeful way. The company engages with the community to identify the key challenges the industry is collectively facing and collaborates to define and deliver the best solutions. GVx helps to steer the product development direction and informs the company’s strategic vision and technology strategy. Del Parks, President Technology at Sinclair Broadcast Group, continues in his advisory role as Chairman of the GVx Council.

GV Alliance. As part of the more open collaborative ecosystem that GV is developing, many members of the GV Alliance will be demonstrating their integrated solutions at the Grass Valley booth (C2408). The GV Alliance initiative is a rapidly expanding, open digital community committed to developing an integrated ecosystem delivering standardized, pre-validated workflows for the industry. Grass Valley clients can streamline their operations by adopting the common platform approach and an expanding array of GV and alliance partner applications across contribution, distribution, intercom, graphics, audio mixing, etc. By certifying the integration of these applications within proven workflows, the GV Alliance program delivers reduced complexity, cost, risk and deployment lead times. The GV Alliance is expanding rapidly and is receiving overwhelming interest. To learn more about how to join the GV Alliance and the qualification and certification process at please visit Find out more about the Grass Valley Alliance (opens in new tab) .

. GVOne. GVOne offers an enhanced client engagement model designed to support customers deliver on complex technology transformation initiatives and onboarding onto the AMPP platform. It is a new lens for GV to view their business, focusing on key clients, streamlining their operational interfaces and improving on quality of service. With GVOne, enterprise customers will now have access to an assigned cross-functional squad intimately familiar with their facility, supporting them through every step of the customer journey, from Pre-Sales Design, Project delivery and through in life support.

"This intimate knowledge of our customers’ operations will facilitate faster response times,’’ explained Jim Kirkland, senior vice president of delivery and support at Grass Valley. ‘’ Our goal is to provide a consistent, high quality experience to our most valued customers. If a customer needs support from any part of our business, they will be able to contact their GVOne assigned Squad members. This is how we’re supporting a more customer-centric approach moving forward.’’