Grass Valley Unveils EDIUS 8 Editing Platform

MONTREAL – Grass Valley has announced the latest version of its production and broadcast news editing platform, the EDIUS 8. New features include refreshed GUI, Canon XF-AVC support, a new workflow clip management tool and an accelerated 4K H.264 playback; the TV production and content distribution provider also continues to develop and introduce new tools.

The EDIUS 8 is a non-linear editing system that comes with a GV browser tool to manage video and still image content on a PC, prior to importing EDIUS for editing. It also uses Intel’s Quick Sync Video for H.264 export capabilities.

There are two versions of EDIUS 8 available to customers, the EDIUS Pro and EDIUS Workgroup. The EDIUS Pro is designed for production professionals, offering speed and the ability to handle different file formats with a range of creative tools. The EDIUS Workgroup is targeted for collaborative news and sports editing and can be fully integrated with GV STRATUS video production and content management system or other third-party media asset management tools.

The EDIUS 8 will be available shipping by the end of June.