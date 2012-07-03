Grass Valley To End Testing Operation in Nevada City

SAN FRANCISCO: Grass Valley is out-sourcing a Nevada City, Calif.-based operation that handles final assembly and testing for its professional switcher line, and laying off employees. The move was confirmed by a spokesperson who declined to divulge the number of employees affected or timeframe for the move. The company is outsourcing the process to another U.S. manufacturer.



The company cited modernization and improving the supply chain as the reasons for the out-sourcing the operation.



“As part of the company’s ongoing transformation and the 2012 Strategic Plan to make Grass Valley better able to respond to market conditions with less lead time and improved quality, the decision was made to move its final assembly and test activity to a third-party,” the spokesperson said. “We should no longer have any supply issues. It’s just modernization and updating.”



In addition to its Nevada City location, the company also has an engineering facility for its switcher line in Weiterstadt, Germany. The company had approximately 1,457 employees as of June 2010.