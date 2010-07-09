Grass Valley technology supports 3-D-capable production truck from Lyon Video

Mobile production company Lyon Video, based in Columbus, OH, is building a new 53ft expandable HD production truck and equipping it with Grass Valley HD cameras and a large video production switcher that will be fully capable of handling all types of multicamera digital productions, including those shooting in 3-D.

The new Lyon Video MU-11 HD truck will hit the road in August, in time for the upcoming NFL season, working with ESPN HD/ESPN, ABC, the Fox Sports Net regional sports cable network, and FOX Sports.

The new mobile unit includes 14 Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam cameras (with triax and 3G fiber base stations), one LDK 8300 3X Super SloMo camera, one LDK 8000 SportCam (2X SloMo), two 2-channel K2 Solo servers with ClipStore and a 4.5 M/E Kayenne Video Production Center. As part of the agreement, Grass Valley will provide StartPRO on-site commissioning services for the cameras and switcher. Gerling & Associates of Sunbury, OH, constructed the truck body.

All of Lyon Video's large HD trucks feature Grass Valley cameras and switchers, including its "Lyon 8," which also carries a new 4.5 M/E Kayenne HD switcher, and 14 LDK 8000 Elite WorldCam HD cameras. Among a number of high-profile events, the truck was used by NFL Films at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, FL, and NBA Entertainment at the 2010 at the 59th NBA All Star game.