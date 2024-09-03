Grass Valley Reports Record Growth in Run-Up to IBC 2024

MONTREAL—In the run-up to IBC 2024, Grass Valley has announced that it continues to strengthen its position in the market with record-breaking growth and strategic partnership that are solidifying its position as a leading provider of technology solutions for media production.

“Grass Valley’s recent achievements showcase how our cutting-edge solutions are empowering the future of media production through a hybrid ecosystem of software and hardware,” says Louis Hernandez, executive chairman and CEO, Grass Valley. “AMPP has become a cornerstone for major global events, including Tier 1 deployments at NVP Italy , the Global Leadership Summit , and the G20 Summit in India . These high-profile projects illustrate how the GV Media Universe enables customers to reduce operational costs while increasing revenue through innovative media production approaches.”

Grass Valley also highlighted how strategic partnerships with key players such as Diversified , ES Broadcast, and Arabsat have helped fuel its growth. These enterprise agreements have expanded service offerings, delivering superior value to both partners and end customers. Notable projects, including collaborations with DMC, Eurosport, France TV, NVP, RTVE, NBC Sports and Warner Bros Discovery for the "Summer of Sports", demonstrate Grass Valley's global impact and its ability to support high-profile, complex media productions.

The company also reported that since 2021, Grass Valley’s AMPP has revolutionized media production by delivering agile, software-defined workflows for OB vans, cloud, and on-premises environments, offering customers ultimate control and flexibility. Grass Valley's robust financial performance reflects its commitment to innovation and adaptability in the evolving media landscape. The company's latest advancements in cameras, switchers, network infrastructure, and across AMPP, have driven substantial growth across its Live Production solutions portfolio. This success is fueled by market-leading product innovation along with new revenue models that resonate with Grass Valley also reported that AMPP continues to demonstrate impressive growth, with usage now exceeding 6 million hours per month; doubling since IBC 2023. This rapid adoption underscores the industry's shift towards flexible, scalable, and efficient software-defined workflows. Framelight X and Playout X – deployed during the G20 Summit and DMC Rally X projects – have been primary drivers of this momentum, creating significant cost efficiencies for our customers.

Grass Valley is also leading the way in sustainable media production. The DMC Rally X and ATP projects showcase the company's dedication to minimizing resource usage and reducing travel and shipping through innovative edge compute models. These initiatives not only lower environmental impact but also optimize bandwidth usage for all video, audio, and control signals required for production.

“Grass Valley's record-breaking growth and strategic advancements are a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer empowerment,” says Jon Wilson, president and COO, Grass Valley. “As we continue to lead the media technology industry, our hybrid solutions are shaping the future of media production, providing our customers with the agility and tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving landscape. We look forward to sharing our success story with our partners and the industry on our stand at IBC 2024.”

Grass Valley is showcasing its market-leading solutions at IBC 2024 , Sept. 13-16 at the Amsterdam RAI exhibition and conference center. Visit stand 9.A01 to meet with the team and discover how Grass Valley is shaping the future of media production.