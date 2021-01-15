Grass Valley Puts Focus on Cloud With New Business Strategy

MONTREAL—Grass Valley has conducted a strategic review and says that it has adjusted its business plan to focus on the growing demand for cloud and software-based technology among its customers.

“Our industry is changing, and digital transformation is upon us,” said Tim Shoulders, CEO and president of Grass Valley. “At Grass Valley, we’ve listened to our customers and believe we must reimagine our business to remain their partner of choice as they navigate the dynamic marketplace and meet their evolving needs. To be the industry-leading, cloud-first solutions provider, we have created a bold plan that enables us to continue supporting our customers wherever they are based and whatever products and services they rely on.”

Grass Valley shares that the new strategy has three core areas: creating Centers of Excellence, optimizing manufacturing efficiency and rationalizing real-estate.

To help meet these goals, Grass Valley has announced it is building an advanced cloud-first solutions development team. This will be supported by a new Grass Valley Center for Excellence in Krakow, Poland, and an expansion of the company’s existing team in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Along with the CoE in Montreal, Grass Valley will now have three CoEs across the globe.

Other moves will include consolidating hardware manufacturing capabilities across Grass Valley’s product portfolio. It also plans to streamline and reduce the overall number of facilities it operates, enabling teams to work remotely while also keeping customer-facing resources close to where the customers reside.

These strategies are currently underway and are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

On the product side, Grass Valley has been working to meet the demand for cloud technology with the GV AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform), which can help monetize assets, introduce flexible operational models and manage complexity throughout the content supply chain. Through the cloud, it also offers new usage models, new remote production capabilities and reduced deployment/integration costs, per Grass Valley.