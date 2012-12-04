Grass Valley Opens Solutions Center in France

SAN FRANCISCO– Grass Valley has opened a new solutions center in its new offices in Boulogne, near Paris, with the aim of engaging customers more effectively.





The office includes a demonstration room. The company says that solutions “designed to maximize profitability, while minimizing transformational risk, such as the GV Stratus Media workflow application framework, are onsite” to allow customers to try out the technology.



Francoise Semin, who joined Grass Valley a year ago as vice president of Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, has made it her goal to focus on maximizing the company's presence in the region by restructuring, strengthening customer and partner engagement and delivering on Grass Valley's strategy, according to the company.



“All of our latest technologies are showcased in the new solutions center so that broadcasters and professional users can come in and experience Grass Valley’s latest capabilities in a hands-on environment,” Semin said.



Grass Valley has opened showcase centers in several of its new offices across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including those in London and Weiterstadt, Germany.



