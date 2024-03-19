Grass Valley Launches New AMPP Maverik X Switcher/Mixer

MONTREAL—Grass Valley released its new Maverik X software-based switcher, powered by AMPP and announced plans to show it at the 2024 NAB Show .

Available to run on local, hybrid or cloud compute, the Maverik X switcher supports combined uncompressed and compressed inputs and outputs, with full 10bit UHD HDR workflows, automatic up/down/cross conversion and HDR LUT mapping, the company reported.

In addition, Maverik X can be controlled from both fully customizable HTML5 user interfaces operated from PC and tablet devices, in addition to Grass Valley’s modular Maverik switcher panel, providing a familiar operator experience while allowing unprecedented freedom in panel design.

The Maverik X is designed to scale with a client's production needs, allowing users to define the number of inputs/outputs, M/Es, keyers, DVEs, and replay wipes with ease for any size of event. Combined with AMPP workloads, the Maverik X solution can include full Multiviewer’s, audio mixing, graphics, replay and more, all controllable from a single interface. Like all AMPP microservices, users can opt for flexible PAYG or predictable contract pricing, ensuring they only pay for what they use.

“Our customers productions continue to demand best in class video processing, with unparalleled flexibility to adapt to their evolving business needs,” Grass Valley’s chief product officer, Adam Marshall, said. “Today's production control rooms need the agility to seamlessly add or remove capabilities on a per-event basis whilst keeping operational costs at an all-time low. With Maverik X, productions can effortlessly scale across one or more operators, facilitating support for productions of any scale with a single configuration recall. Combined with the introduction of AMPP local, customers now have the opportunity to leverage this flexibility in both online and offline environments''

From major networks, sports franchises, and live entertainment to corporate events and houses of worship, Grass Vally said that Maverik X offers the precise switcher configuration that producers and technical directors need.

Greg Huttie, vice president for switchers at Grass Valley, added that while “AMPP has always offered switcher capabilities—such as our K-Frame CS X for K-Frame switcher customers who want to maintain the same UI online, and Live Producer X with a simplified story board based interface ideal for single person productions—the flexibility and extensive capabilities of Maverik X truly represent the next phase of switching as a software-based service.”

To learn more about Maverik X and the entire line of advanced Grass Valley products and solutions, visit booth C2308 at NAB in Las Vegas, April 13-17.