Grass Valley Hires Shah as SVP Strategic Marketing

MONTREAL—Neerav D. Shah has been named Grass Valley’s new senior vice president, strategic marketing. Shah and his team will help craft GV’s product strategy and market positioning for alignment with the changing needs of the broadcast community, according to the company’s press release.

Prior to joining GV, Shah held leadership positions at both Arris and Verimatrix.

The company also announced a new function in its executive ranks, starting with Michael Cronk leading a product development initiative called Core Technology. This initiative will look to ensure GV product interoperability and consistency across the portfolio. Cronk will serve as vice president of Core Technology, as well as continue to serve as chairman of the board for the Alliance for IP Media Solutions.