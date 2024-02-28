Grass Valley, First Gulf Company Enter Into Strategic Partnership
The move will expand Grass Valley’s presence in the Middle East
MONTREAL—Grass Valley has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with First Gulf Company, a Saudi Arabia-based systems integration firm, expanding the company’s footprint in the country, which is a rapidly evolving media hub in the Middle East.
"The Middle East market, particularly Saudi Arabia, is on the cusp of becoming a leading media force, driven by vision, ambition and substantial investments in live sports, events, content production, and entertainment,” said Grass Valley executive chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr.
“Our alliance with First Gulf Company is a strategic move to seize this momentum and provide best-in-class, award-winning solutions to the region. Together, we're poised to redefine the media landscape with innovations that cater to the evolving needs of leading media and entertainment players."
Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation is a testament to our combined potential to set new industry standards. By integrating Grass Valley's state-of-the-art solutions, like the LDX100 series cameras, K-Frame switchers, Kaleido IP multiviewers and GV’s AMPP SaaS Platform, we are not just responding to the current demands but also helping shape the future of media production and distribution in the Middle East," said First Gulf Company executive vice president at Joe Chbat.
More information is available on the Grass Valley website.
