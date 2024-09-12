Grass Valley, ES Broadcast Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement

MONTREAL—Grass Valley and broadcast equipment supply and service company ES Broadcast have inked a strategic partnership agreement that continues and expands a decade-plus relationship to position the companies for further growth and success.

“Our partnership with Grass Valley is built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision for the future of Media Production and Entertainment This agreement reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our customers around the world, and we're excited about the opportunities it will bring as we continue to expand our business," said ES Broadcast owner and CEO Ed Saunders.

The agreement entails a multi-million-dollar annual spend by ES Broadcast across Grass Valley's product portfolio, including live production infrastructure, cameras and switchers. ES Broadcast, recognized as the first AMPP-certified partner globally, will also emphasize the expansion of the AMPP platform as a key component of its strategic focus, Grass Valley said.

"This partnership is not just about maintaining our relationship with Grass Valley; it's about expanding it. We're growing our geographical reach and deepening our strategic interactions to unlock new opportunities,” said Greg de Bressac, managing director at ES Broadcast. “Grass Valley products continue to be a crucial part of our inventory, especially with the adoption of the LDX100 series, which we believe will play a significant role in our future. We're also committed to driving the adoption of AMPP-based products, which we see as vital to the future of our industry."

With a presence in the U.K., Europe and the United States, ES Broadcast is known for its sales and systems integration as well as its expansive hire business. The company rents Grass Valley camera systems to major sporting, news, and entertainment events across the globe, Grass Valley said.

ES Broadcast is an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for Grass Valley in the U.K., Ireland, Spain and via its Crosspoint Spain division. This ensures its customers receive certified, knowledgeable and experienced support services.

“We are thrilled to enter this next chapter with ES Broadcast. Their commitment to Grass Valley products and their expertise in the media and entertainment industry – across a range of hardware- and software-based applications – make them an ideal partner to drive our joint vision of growth and innovation,” said Tim Banks, Grass Valley chief revenue officer.

